Sei Investments Co. Sells 456,144 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,144 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of VICI Properties worth $54,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 76.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 285,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,716. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

