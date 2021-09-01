D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th.

DHI stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $96.94. 73,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,939. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

