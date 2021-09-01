Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 139,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 625,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

