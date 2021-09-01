Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 6,400 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 524.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 317,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 266,688 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $3,490,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $14,955,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $9,970,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

