Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $71,000 Stock Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

