Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $41,736.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00135294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00158690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.77 or 0.07397230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.40 or 0.98508488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00991693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

