Unification Price Tops $0.0943 on Major Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $45,153.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

