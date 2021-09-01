Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Rises By 17.6%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 969,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

