Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Rises By 17.6%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 969,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
