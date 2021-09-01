Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 29th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRXF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

