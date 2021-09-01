AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AZZ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,943. AZZ has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.