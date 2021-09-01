Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,389 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 47,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,003. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.