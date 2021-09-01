Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.36. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,356. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

