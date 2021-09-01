Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,038 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,404 shares of company stock worth $2,347,344 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. 14,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

