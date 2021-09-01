Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,101. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $8,470,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

