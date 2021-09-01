Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Hologic reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

