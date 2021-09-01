Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.76 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Venus has a market cap of $358.88 million and $32.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00066508 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,890.16 or 1.00115995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009323 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00656561 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,049,933 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

