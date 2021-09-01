The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 327,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

