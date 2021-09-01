Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,571 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $165.68. 86,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

