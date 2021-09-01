Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 527,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.86. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.29.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.