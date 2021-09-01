Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.28. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

