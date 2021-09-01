Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

RY traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$129.42. 1,034,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.76. The firm has a market cap of C$184.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

