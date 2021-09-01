Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,598. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

