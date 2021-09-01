Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 7,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,687. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

