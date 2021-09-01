Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,777 shares.The stock last traded at $179.72 and had previously closed at $178.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
