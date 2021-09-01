Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,777 shares.The stock last traded at $179.72 and had previously closed at $178.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

