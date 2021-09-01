TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.66. Approximately 15,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,836,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.