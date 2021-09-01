Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 3.6%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.87 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 110,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,995,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

