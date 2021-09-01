Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.80

Ninety One Group (LON:N91)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 267.80 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.47), with a volume of 458766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.20 ($3.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.