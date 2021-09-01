Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.84

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.84 and last traded at C$45.40, with a volume of 18818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.9799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

