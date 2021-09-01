iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

