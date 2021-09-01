GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 275,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,083. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

