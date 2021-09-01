Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

