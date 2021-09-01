Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $37,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.66. 375,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

