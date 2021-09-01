CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.74.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
