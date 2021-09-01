CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

