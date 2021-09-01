Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,551 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $55,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Equity Residential by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.9% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.0% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.