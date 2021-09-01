Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $57,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ remained flat at $$29.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 275,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

