Sei Investments Co. Acquires 104,920 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $67,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.14. 11,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.