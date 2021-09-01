Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.72. 6,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,920. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

