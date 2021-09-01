Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $155.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,388,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,692. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

