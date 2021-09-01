AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 127,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

