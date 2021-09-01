Sei Investments Co. Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.81. 255,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,876. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

