Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Youdao stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.69.

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 23,908.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

