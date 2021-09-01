Sei Investments Co. Has $83.34 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $83,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. CLSA lowered their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.93. 492,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,545. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.