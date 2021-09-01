Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading Up 6%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 147,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,639,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

