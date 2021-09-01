NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTM remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
About NovelStem International
