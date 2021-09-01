NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTM remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.