Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Increases By 25.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.1 days.

ORXCF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. ORIX has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

