Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Decreases By 28.2%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,523,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 2,122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pirelli & C. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PLLIF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

