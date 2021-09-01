The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,216. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $585.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

