Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research firms have commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

