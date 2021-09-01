Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Several research firms have commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
