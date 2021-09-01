Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.43 and last traded at $122.13. Approximately 863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.26.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,360 shares of company stock worth $294,982. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

