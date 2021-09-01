Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 129,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

